Readers tell us: How many bumper stickers are on your RV or tow vehicle?

By Emily Woodbury

Does your RV or tow vehicle look like this one below? Do you just have a few stickers? Do you not have any? And if you do have bumper stickers, are you thoughtful/strategic about where you place them or do you just smack ’em on?

I have a love/hate relationship with bumper stickers. I think I want it on my car… and then I put it on my car, admire it for a few days and then immediately want it off. Anyone else in the same boat (er, RV)?

Speaking of bumper stickers. We’ve thought about (for quite a few years actually) making RVtravel.com bumper stickers. If we did, would you want one? That’s a poll for another day… but I’ll keep it in mind (feel free to leave a comment about it though).

OK, now let’s talk about you. According to this poll, which we asked you on Friday, May 1, 77 percent of you don’t have a single bumper sticker on either your RV or your tow vehicle (okay sooooo maybe RVtravel.com bumper stickers aren’t such a great idea…). Only 9 percent of you have one sticker, and 7 percent of you have two. You can see the rest of the results above, but I’m curious to hear from the 1 percent of you (15 voters), who answered that you have “Wayyyyyy too many to count!” As the song Summer Nights from the movie “Grease” goes, “Tell me more, tell me more” … in the comments. 🙂