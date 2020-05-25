Will you have a Memorial Day BBQ?

It’s hard to believe it’s already Memorial Day, but the unofficial start of summer has arrived and what better way to celebrate than a good old-fashioned American BBQ?

Memorial Day isn’t just about burgers and hot dogs though. It’s about remembering those who have died fighting for our country while in military service. Originally, the holiday was called Decoration Day because the graves of soldiers were decorated with flags and flowers.

It is believed Memorial Day is at the end of May because it is a time when flowers are blooming across the country, so everyone would be able to make flower wreaths and bouquets for fallen soldiers.

Dozens of towns claim that they were the original birthplace of the holiday, but President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, NY, the official birthplace in the wake of the Civil War.

In 1971 Congress passed the bill to make the day a federal holiday to give federal workers the day off and create a long weekend, in hopes to use the extra time to remember the fallen.

Will you be having a Memorial Day BBQ this year? Please tell us in the poll below.