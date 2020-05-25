Readers tell us: How will the U.S. resuming business affect the coronavirus spread?

By Emily Woodbury

As I’m sure you’ve noticed, around the U.S. state governors are starting to open businesses, relaxing stay-at-home requirements, and encouraging more people to go put some of our stored-away money back into the economy.

Some states have fully reopened (bowling, anyone?), others are opening slowly, and others are hesitating – will this bring on a whole new wave of COVID-19?

A couple of weekends ago, on Sunday, May 10, we asked you what your thoughts on this were. We asked, “Are we cruisin’ for a bruisin’?” How do you think reopening businesses will affect the spread of the coronavirus?

According to the poll, 37 percent of you think it will increase the spread of the disease dramatically, and another 46 percent of you think it will increase the spread somewhat. A smaller 15 percent of you answered that you think it will not affect the number of infections, and 2 percent of you think it will actually decrease the disease.

Here’s what a few of you 50 commenters wrote:

Steve says, “I think it will increase the number of cases and unfortunately that will increase the death numbers also. We are relaxing too soon. We were in a major store yesterday, buying supplies to get us through the next two weeks. I was absolutely astonished on how many people were not wearing masks and not social distancing. That would explain the numbers we have here. I think we are moving too fast.”

Danny Evans wrote, “I believe that the economy must be opened up, but with that, I believe that we will see an inevitable spike in new infections. Even tho many of us will not venture out much and still others will be careful, many totally refuse to practice common-sense rules like social distancing. We are a mobile society and that contributes to the spread. There is no clear evidence that you can’t be infected twice either. None of us really know what will happen, but we’ll find out soon enough. Let’s hope and pray that it isn’t bad. Meanwhile let’s get back to our lives and be as safe as possible.”

And cee warns, “Hang on to your butts. This is not over and I won’t be going to a restaurant for a long time. But I hope it’s not a rampage that our hospitals can’t keep ahead of. Many thanks to our medical folks and first responders.”

Stay safe, my friends. Wear your masks, don’t cough on one another (and don’t go blowing out any birthday candles on a shared cake any time soon… remember when we used to do that?), and wash your hands!