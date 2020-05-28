How do you feel about flying in a commercial airliner right now?

Airports across the country saw a rise in traffic this past Memorial Day weekend. The TSA reported that they screened 300,000 people between Thursday and Friday of this past week, and while that’s a jump in numbers from weeks prior, it’s still not much. Over Memorial Day last year, in 2019, TSA screened 2 million air-traveling passengers.

What are your thoughts on air travel right now? Would you get on a plane? And what about the future? Do you think you’ll fly in 2020? What about 2021? The answer is, well, up in the air for many people across the globe.

