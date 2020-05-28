RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 28, 2020

Issue 1350

Tip of the Day

Sticky 5th wheel hitch, Cowboy? Slick ’em up!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

One of the most neglected areas for fifth wheels, the hitch, can be one of the most cantankerous. Having a “stuck” hitch release can really take the joy out of the lifestyle, yet it’s easy to care for problems before they come up.

Fifth wheel hitches have moving parts, and the locking assembly that prevents your king pin from sliding out of the saddle usually has plenty of steel parts that mesh together. They need lubrication. If you’ve misplaced or, like most of us who bought used, never had a manual, here’s a quick routine. Continue reading.

Take steps to boondocking

Most RVers have heard of boondocking and know what it is about, but surveys indicate that only a small percentage of RVers actually boondock other than an occasional night or two in a Walmart parking lot or a state park campground. Here are some logical and progressive steps to become comfortable boondocking in remote, pristine, solitary and wonderfully isolated private campsites — with no neighbors except for the nighttime coyote serenade and a sky full of the undiminished Milky Way stars. Learn more.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easy way to get water out of sewer hose before storage

Putting away a recently used sewer hose can make a wet mess. After rinsing the hose, leave the “output” end of the hose connected to the drain and, starting at the RV-end of the hose, push a couple of feet of hose toward the output end. This forces the water out of the pleats of the hose. Wait a moment, and then repeat the process until you’ve pushed the hose together – and the water out. Now store your hose without the watery mess.

Random RV Thought

Do you have a “junk drawer” in your RV? If so, get rid of it! As RVers, we’re always talking about not having enough space, but guarantee you could get rid of 99% of what’s in that junk drawer and could free up a whole lot of extra space!

Website of the Day

50 budget-friendly RV campgrounds

This was just updated, so keep it handy! Want to know where to stay for a good price in each state? This list will tell you.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 77 percent do not carry an ironing board with them in their RV

• 5 percent have been in an accident that caused serious damage to their RV

• When traveling, 16 percent would rather leave the U.S. than travel within the country Recent poll: Do you believe a vaccine for the coronavirus will be available to you in 2020? Please vote here.

Tips for traveling with people with dementia

Traveling is a way to relax and recharge, especially with an RV, but it can be stressful when things don't go as planned. That's especially true for families who are traveling with a loved one living with dementia. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) offers these tips to help make such a trip as smooth as possible. Learn more.

