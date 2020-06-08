Are you, by nature, a hugger?

We all know those people…. The people who insist on hugging you even if it has only been a short time since you saw them last. Are you that person or do you dislike that kind of person?

COVID-19 has changed the handshaker, but will COVID-19 change the hugger too? It’ll probably feel strange to get a hug from a friend or family member after many months without hugging. Who will be the first person you’ll hug?

Yes, things, including hugging, will be different for a long time to come.

Do you like to hug people? Some people can’t stand when other people touch them, is that you? Please tell us in the poll below, and remember, it may take a few moments to load.