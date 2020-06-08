RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 8, 2020

Issue 1357

Today’s thought

“The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.”― Paulo Coelho

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Best Friends Day!

Tip of the Day

Take good care of that RV fridge!

By Greg Illes

Most RVs have what are known as gas-absorption refrigerators. This is a meaningless term to all but the most technical, and it doesn’t matter anyway. All you want is for your fridge to hold the correct temperatures, right? Well, you can do a lot to help out here. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Beware of “electricity-saving” and other scams. Here are some “bogus finder” rules from Mike Sokol on how to separate out ads for beneficial products from the (sometimes) scams which are auto-inserted into articles.

Sewer hose 101: The good, the bad, the ugly

Okay, it’s sewer hose 101 education time. Here are three RV sewer hoses spotted at RV parks. Our panel of sewer hose experts commented on each setup. Continue reading to see.

Windshield wipers for big RVs

Good luck finding windshield wipers for your large motorhome at Walmart or chain auto parts stores. With spring rains in full force, now is a good time to replace them for the rest of the season and your summer travels. Check out blades for large windshields here. For all other vehicles, click here.

Quick Tip

Brighten your taillights



Taillights can get dim from dirty contacts. Make sure there’s no power to the taillights, then pull the bulbs. Use steel wool to clean bulb contacts and base; do the same for the contacts and base of the taillight fixture.

Random RV thought

Keep walkie-talkies with you at the campsite. Once you start using them, you’ll be amazed at how handy they are. Plus, if you’re going for a walk at night in the dark, you’ll feel comfortable knowing you’re a button away from your loved one(s) back at the RV (it is bear season, after all).

Website of the day

RV parks for handicapped RVers

Here’s a list of RV parks in a dozen states that go out of their way to accommodate physically challenged RVers.

Tiny LED button lamp perfect for RV’s small, dark spaces

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

#916F

Trivia

Tic Tac mints are named after the sound the container makes when being opened and mints are dispensed.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is my favorite camping photo with my pets. Sadly Jinx the cat passed in 2018 and the golden, Biscuit, passed last year. Our black lab, Holly, though, has a new camping companion, Ruby, a Rotti mix. We have 3 cats as well, but they don’t get to camp with us – though 5 animals, 2 humans, one 27 ft. camper is our hurricane evacuation plan.” — Carissa Miller

Pan liners protect kitchenware while driving

These 9 pot protectors come in three sizes and are perfect for placing between pots, pans, plates and bowls while driving down the road. Nobody likes arriving at the campsite to find broken or scratched kitchenware! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks to Tom H.

