How long has it been since you rode a bicycle?

In April of 2018 we asked in a poll if you bring along a bicycle with you on your RV travels. A quarter of you said yes, you always bring a bicycle with you, and another 15 percent say you bring one along often.

Even though it’s been a couple of years since we asked the question, there’s a good chance that those of you who brought bikes along then, still bring them along now, so you’ve probably ridden a bike recently, or fairly recently.

When was the last time you hopped on a bike? Is it something you enjoy doing, even if it’s not something you do often? Please vote below and leave a comment too if you wish.