RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Today’s thought

“I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it’s the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It’s probably the most important thing in a person.” ― Audrey Hepburn

Tip of the Day

Why coyotes pose a threat to your pet in campgrounds

By Chuck Woodbury

National parks require pets to be leashed to protect the local wildlife. But where coyotes roam it’s the pets that need protection. As in many expanding suburbs, coyotes in national parks have become so accustomed to people that they often forage in plain view.

Cats and small dogs are easy prey for the quick, powerful predators when left tethered to an RV in a campground. Continue reading.

Full-time RVers: What object(s) could you NOT leave behind?

What object (or objects) could you absolutely NOT part with when you moved into your RV full time? Is there a certain “something” you simply could not, no matter how hard you tried, sell, give away or otherwise be without? Read more.

Reader poll

How long has it been since you rode a bicycle?

Pedal on over here and tell us.

Quick Tip

Where to mount your new flat screen TV

Replacing on old “tube” style TV with a flat screen in your RV? Think about mounting the new flat screen on a swing-arm mount that’s attached inside the old TV’s cabinet. You can swing the TV into the cabinet any time, and out for viewing from different areas of the coach. And no need to rebuild the cabinet to accommodate the new TV, provided it fits in the hole. Here are some wall mounts on Amazon.

Random RV thought

Instead of going inside grocery stores right now, look up a local farm stand or farmers market near you. Shopping outside is a great way to avoid the spread of COVID-19, plus your fruits and veggies will likely be more delicious if they’re locally grown and in-season.

Website of the day

23 regional seafood recipes

Try these delicious seafood recipes as you travel around the country — get the main ingredients fresh from the local markets. Yum!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:



• If 41 percent found $1,000 in an unmarked paper bag, they’d keep it (47 percent would give it to the authorities)

• 8 percent cannot swim



Recent poll: Will your next trip in the USA be to a destination east or west of the Mississippi River? • 13 percent will always drive 5 miles out of the way to save 10 cents on a gallon of gas• If 41 percent found $1,000 in an unmarked paper bag, they’d keep it (47 percent would give it to the authorities)• 8 percent cannot swimWill your next trip in the USA be to a destination east or west of the Mississippi River? Please tell us here

Trivia

In 1930, the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) was having a hard time naming a newly discovered planet. They considered Minerva, Zeus, Atlas, and Persephone, but couldn’t choose. Finally, 11-year-old Venetia Burney Phair suggested the name Pluto, inspired by the god of the underworld. The young girl’s grandfather had a few friends in the RAS, and he passed along the name idea. The rest of the story is history…

Say goodbye to goop!

Have you ever seen the sediment that collects in your water heater? You probably don’t want to. Camco’s water tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for any RVer. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Ruby, our Australian Cattle Dog. We’ve had her for nearly 11 years and she brings us never-ending amounts of joy and laughter. She loves traveling to new places and the camping lifestyle that we now enjoy. We have never traveled without her and she was one of the motivating factors to get our camper in the first place so we could stop sneaking her into hotels! In her younger days, she was an energetic mountain bike trail dog. She has slowed down quite a bit with age so now she only goes with us on short hikes. She still loves to guard our site, lay in streams, lounge by a campfire, and take up an entire settee! She’s complete awesomeness!” — John & Rene’ O’Connor

Leave here with a laugh

What makes you think he’s not ours?

