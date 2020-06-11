Trophies have marked victories, especially those in sporting events, since ancient times. In fact, the word trophy, coined in English in 1550, was derived from the French word trophée, which meant “a prize of war.”

The first trophies, those given after a war, were most often made of human body parts of those they defeated: an ear, an arm, a leg, etc. Now that’s probably not the kind of trophy you want on a shelf in your home!

Have you ever won a sports trophy? What about your kids or grandkids? Do you have it proudly displayed somewhere in your home or RV or is it packed away in storage?

If you’ve ever won another type of trophy, not related to sports, tell us about it in the comments.