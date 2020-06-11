RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 11, 2020

Issue 1360

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.” ― Bob Marley

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Corn on the Cob Day!

Tip of the Day

Look for variety in your travels and you’ll find it

By Greg Illes

A friend of mine has a luxurious 38-foot class A motorhome and it sits, parked, at the back of his property. When I asked him why he had fallen out of the RV life he responded, “Well, ya’ know. One campground looks pretty much like any other.”

Although I tend to agree with him about the sameness of RV park campgrounds, I believe he lost track of the essence of RVing – the campground is just a place to stay while you experience the area. Read more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RVers should know about these emergency weather services

As RVers, we often travel in places where disaster may strike, and sometimes we may not even know what’s headed our way. In this article are a few resources that you might find helpful. If you know anyone in any “at risk” areas, pass this information along to them, too. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Let National Geographic lead you to 125 wacky attractions

Reader poll

Have you ever won a sports trophy?

Show it off over here.

Quick Tip

“Reusing” a bumper sticker

Want to remove a bumper sticker and then use it again later? Use a heat gun to gently heat up the sticker, pull it loose, and “stick it” on a piece of wax paper. When you’re ready to reuse it, pull it off the paper and slap it back on the bumper. According to our recent poll, about 24% of our readers have at least one bumper sticker on their RV or tow vehicle, and 1% have too many to count! (Maybe they’d like to use this technique to remove some of them?)

Random RV thought

RVing is an excellent conversation starter. When you meet people who don’t live in RVs, they’re always curious about your life and will often ask you if they can have a tour of your rig. Most people own or live in a traditional home, but not everyone owns a home with wheels, and sometimes even headlights!

Website of the day

Outdoorsy’s National and State Parks Guide

Popular RV rental site Outdoorsy has put together a helpful guide to more than 1,000 State Parks and 40 National Parks. Also included are some Canadian parks, National Forest Parks, and popular COE and BLM parks. Check it out!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 71 percent have at least one Amazon Prime account in their household

• 59 percent would rather spend a little more money at a local store than buy the same item for cheaper at Walmart

• 18 percent have damaged a relationship because of an email message or social media post



Recent poll: Do you most often buy your fuel based on brand or price? Respond here. Earn money renting out your garage, RV pad or other unused space on your property! Neighbor.com is like the Airbnb of storage. This is easy money if you have extra space you’re willing to rent to others. Learn more. Trivia

Mount Rushmore cost just $989,992.32 to carve and erect; however, today that would be about $17 million.

*If you ever read the beloved children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are,” read yesterday’s trivia section to learn something new about it.

Now, use your air conditioner in low-power situations you never dreamed possible!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV™ is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run two air conditioners on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here’s Niko, the adventure dog. He’s part Schnauzer, Border Collie, and Australian Shepherd. We adopted him from NOAH in November 2018, coming back from Rasar State Park. He loves camping and hiking with us, so much so that my husband and I need to spell out certain words and phrases like “go somewhere,” “go for a walk,” and when we talk about where we will go next! He knows! — Lydia Bishop, Snohomish, WA

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com