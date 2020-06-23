Do you have a first aid kit aboard your RV?

If you type “RV essentials” into a Google search, we’re positive that “first aid kit” will be among almost all, if not all, a part of every list you’ll find. You can probably guess why.

RVers are out of the “house” more than the average person, leaving plenty of room for error. Ever tripped off your RV’s steps? Hit your head on a sharp corner? Banged your knee on a picnic table bench? Been burned by a campfire or gotten stung by a bee? If we had to guess, we’d bet just about all of these things have happened to you… and your first aid kit or medicine cabinet probably became a close friend during those incidents.

If you don’t have a first aid kit, you need one. Check out an abundance of options here (and make sure you have one for the pets, too).

