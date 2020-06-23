RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Issue 1368

Today’s thought

“Wrinkles should merely indicate where the smiles have been.” ― Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hydration Day! Drink up!

Tip of the Day

Avoid the cordless drill blues

By Dave Helgeson

If you are like me, you carry a cordless drill in your RV. They come in handy for a bunch of things including small repairs and campsite improvements. Many RVers even find them useful for raising and lowering the stabilizing jacks on travel trailer and fifth wheels, even though jack manufacturers don’t recommend doing so.

Inevitably, the battery seems to go dead at the most inconvenient place and time, like when you are in the middle of a job and you are dry camping without shore power to recharge the battery. Here’s how to avoid this problem.

RVer admits rookie mistakes buying motorhome

In this 11-minute video, an RVer admits to what he did wrong when he purchased his motorhome. The mistakes he made are the same ones made by others day after day. If you’re in the market for an RV, this is well worth watching.

Yesterday’s featured article: Need hospital care? Your RV may be welcome

Reader poll

Do you have a first aid kit aboard your RV?

Quick Tip

Using the roof air while driving serves two purposes



Most big motorhome owners realize that using the dashboard air often doesn’t cut it to keep cool while driving. Firing up the generator and using the roof air keeps the rig cool easily – with an added benefit. Since generators need to be “exercised” regularly, running the roof air while underway is a great way to get in that generator maintenance time.

Random RV thought

The more “stuff” you carry in your RV, the more fuel your motorhome or tow vehicle needs to haul it. Once a year, go through your drawers and cupboards and remove things you haven’t used in the last year.

Website of the day

The five best unknown campgrounds in the USA

In this seven-minute video and accompanying article, Mark Koep with CampgroundViews.com offers his nominations for the five best but little-known campgrounds and RV parks in America. View as a video or written article. Mark plugs his website at the beginning of the video, but after that see photos and videos of each campground.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 34 percent say their RV or tow vehicle has less than 25,000 miles on it.

• 8 percent would buy an RV online without ever having seen it in person.

• 15 percent spent their childhood years living in a big city.

Eliminate hose crimping at the faucet!

Sometimes it’s a real pain hooking up your hose to a faucet or to your RV. This Camco flexible hose protector is the answer. Its easy gripper makes attaching the hose effortless. It’s compliant with all federal and state low-level lead laws, too. Every RVer should have one or two of these. Super low price, too. Learn more or order.

Trivia

The horse on the Wyoming license plate is named Steamboat. He was a famous bucking bronco who was beloved by rodeo fans from 1901 to 1914.

*What is the one thing great white sharks are afraid of? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Juju. She is an 8-year-old Pomeranian/Chihuahua born 2/14/2012. Juju’s first mom took her after her divorce but then decided she no longer wanted her. She gave her back to the ex-husband, who after days decided she was too much to handle. Juju was not very friendly and constantly barked. The ex-husband decided before taking her to the pound he would list her on Craigslist for free. I called, we met her, and took her home. That was 2015. She looks like Gizmo, but don’t let the cute face fool you.” — Daphne

Leave here with a laugh

The best thing about the good ol’ days was that I wasn’t good and I wasn’t old.

