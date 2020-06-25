If a genie granted you instant weight loss, how much would you ask to lose?

If we had to guess, we’d guess that most people, if given three wishes from a genie, would use one wish to have some pounds shed right there on the spot, do you agree? Wouldn’t that be nice? Ah… if only…

If you’re one of those people who would wish to lose some pounds, tell us in the poll below how much you’d wish to lose. We know this is a personal, emotional question, but remember, we have no idea who votes for what, so your answer is completely anonymous (on all of our polls!).

Thanks for voting.