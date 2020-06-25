RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 25, 2020

Issue 1370

Today’s thought

“But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” ― Martin Luther King, Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Catfish Day!

Tip of the Day

Don’t forget the important stuff before departing campsite

By Greg Illes



Ready to go? Let’s go! Anything missing? Nah. (Famous last words!)

If you’re a quart low on oil, or you forgot that coffee mug on the tree stump, even the camp shovel leaning against the back side of that tree, well, no big deal – you can wander on down the road to your next destination with little or no penalty.

BUT there is some stuff that’ll hurt, big-time, if you forget it. Continue reading.

Drive the dirt trail without fear of getting stuck

If you’re a boondocker, or maybe a boondocker wannabe, think of how many beckoning desert tracks or forest roads to unseen pristine boondocking campsites you’ve discovered and decided not to take your rig there for fear of getting stuck. Then rethink that decision with confidence that if you do get stuck, you can get yourself out without too much trouble. Find out how.

Yesterday’s featured article: What you may not know about your CO detector

50-amp surge protectors finally available

Many RVers who have wanted to buy a Surge Guard surge protector have had problems finding them because of pandemic-caused manufacturing slowdowns. The folks at TechnoRV announced to their customers on Monday that they were taking delivery this week of 100 of the Surge Guard 34951, 50-amp models. The 30-amp models are not expected until next week. Learn more.

Reader poll

If a genie granted you instant weight loss, how much would you ask to lose?

Quick Tip

Camp overnight at a casino?



Want to overnight in a casino parking lot? Most don’t mind, but it’s best to check first – some issue a permit to be displayed – unless you don’t mind being rousted by security at 3:00 a.m. Check at OvernightRVParking.com or get the 2020 American Casino Guide to locate RV-overnight-friendly casinos.

Random RV thought

Do you think RVers see more of America than people who travel by plane or short road trips in a car? We think they probably do, but we might be wrong.

Website of the day

The Historical Marker Database

“This website is an illustrated searchable online catalog of historical information viewed through the filter of roadside and other permanent outdoor markers, monuments, and plaques. It contains photographs, inscription transcriptions, marker locations, maps, additional information and commentary, and links to more information. Anyone can add new markers to the database and update existing marker pages with new photographs, links, information and commentary.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 73 percent would not go to Mars if they were given the chance

• 9 percent listen to audiobooks while they drive

• 69 percent prefer to use butter over margarine

Trivia

There are 293 ways to make change for $1.

*What percentage of Los Angeles is a parking lot? It’s probably more than you think… Peek at yesterday’s trivia for the answer.

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Duke is our most recent traveler….now a 4-year veteran. He has traveled extensively around North America anywhere east of the Mississippi. He has always insisted on greeting the Customs officials on both sides of the border. When asked if we own the motorhome, we tell them it’s Duke’s, and I only drive it because he can’t reach the pedals.” — Ken Edick



Leave here with a laugh

Me: Please bring me a screwdriver.

Her: Flathead, Phillips or vodka?

Me: And that’s when I knew she was the one.

