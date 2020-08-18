What kind of cell phone do you have?

Remember when cell phones did not exist? Remember when you’d play outside and your mother would yell, “Come back for dinner!” and you’d be gone for hours and hours, your parents (or nobody) knowing where you were? Things have sure changed, haven’t they?

We can’t think of anyone we know without a cell phone. And landlines are disappearing by the second — who has one of those anymore? i

So many of our readers read our newsletters and articles on their cell phone and/or tablets. Less than half are reading this right now on a desktop computer or laptop, so, considering those statistics, we’re guessing you have some sort of smartphone. Will you tell us in the poll below which type you have?