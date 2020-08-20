Will you travel for the holidays to see friends or family this year?

Travel looks different for everyone this year, and we’re sure some of your plans have changed. We’ve heard from many of you the last few months about canceled trips and postponed trips. What about the holidays, which are quickly approaching?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the time we travel to see friends or family (or both) and celebrate the holidays. What do your holidays look like this year? Will you still travel (perhaps you’ll drive instead of fly?) Will family still travel to you?

Please tell us in the poll below and leave a comment too, telling us about your travel plans. We appreciate it!