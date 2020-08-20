RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 20, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1410

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“I’m sure the universe is full of intelligent life. It’s just been too intelligent to come here.” ― Arthur C. Clarke

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Radio Day!

On this day in history: (Speaking of National Radio Day…) 1920 – The first commercial radio station, 8MK (now WWJ), begins operations in Detroit.

Tip of the Day

HeadlineXXXXXX

XXXXXXXXXX

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

No smoking – especially in shore power connections

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor which began as follows: “A couple weekends ago, we were using close to the rated 30-amp draw on our trailer with fridge, water heater, periodic microwave, HVAC, etc., when my son suddenly told me that the power plug outside was smoking slightly. When I looked, sure enough, it was melting in the socket!” Read the rest of the letter and Chris’ response.

Yesterday’s featured article: Add-on small shelves can organize or display

Reader poll

Will you travel for the holidays to see friends/family this year?

Think about it, then vote here.

Quick Tip

Another tip here, short XXXXXX

xxxxxxx

Website of the day

Buy your hunting or fishing license online!

Here’s a social-distancing-friendly link! Buy your hunting or fishing license online – no need to go to a store and buy one in person.

Make an omelette in seconds!

Tired of making omelettes and dealing with the mess, cleanup, and timely preparation? This microwaveable omelette maker saves the day! This handy gadget makes omelettes in just three easy steps: beat eggs and milk, add ingredients, microwave and eat! It promotes healthy eating by cutting out butter, oil and grease. Buy this breakfast-saver here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent say they watch television sitcoms on a regular basis

• For a snack, 67 percent would rather have something savory over something sweet

• 10 percent fall asleep at night using an over-the-counter sleep aid

Recent poll: Do you believe there will be a normal NFL football season this fall? Tell us here.

Trivia

Scared of spiders? Stop reading! There are, on average, about 50,000 spiders per acre in natural areas. Does anyone want to tent camp now?

*Yesterday we told you a small city in the U.S. where the population increases from 30,000 in the winter to 350,000 in the summer. Know which city it is? Find out by scrolling down here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Everyone uses the tablet!” — Mike Pardina

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Mini dehumidifier removes moisture from RV

This brand new mini dehumidifier from Pro Breeze quickly and efficiently removes moisture from the air. It is perfect for use in small areas like RVs. It extracts up to 9 ounces of moisture per day with a large 16-ounce capacity water tank that will automatically shut off when full. Very quiet, too. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com