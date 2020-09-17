How often do you prefer to bathe?

According to Harvard Medical School, two-thirds of Americans bathe daily. In Australia, that number is higher, as 80 percent of people bathe daily. However, in China, only about 50 percent of people bathe twice a week.

So why do we bathe so often? We smell? It helps us wake up in the morning or relax in the evening? Is it because we sweat during exercise routines? Well, sure, but bathing every day might actually not be so good for you.

Harvard Medical School warns against bathing every day, saying that it can dry out your skin, making it irritated or itchy. In addition, washing and scrubbing your skin every day removes layers of oil and “good” bacteria and other microorganisms, which help improve your immune system.

So, what’s the verdict? How often do you bathe?