RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 17, 2020

Issue 1430

How well is your RV air conditioner working?

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

One of the calls we often receive during hot weather focuses on complaints about air conditioners needing Freon (more correctly, refrigerant) or a concern the AC is not working as well as it should.

Here is a simple test you can do at home or in the campground to make your own assessment using nothing more than your kitchen thermometer – and possibly save a service call. Read more.

RV Mods: Lock your LP cylinders away from thieves

Most travel trailer owners have their propane cylinders mounted up-front, right on the trailer tongue. While that makes for an easy access for refilling, it can also make for easy access for people with bad intent. Our long-time reader Tommy Molnar provides us with a security mod he uses to keep his LP cylinders from walking off. Learn more.

Yesterday's featured article: RV owner stymied by stuck-out step

Easy-to-open hose connection cover

“We have a Montana, and it can sometimes be a pain to open the bottom screw-on hatch cover for the hose connection. To combat this, I have taken a small screw-on screen door handle and bolted it to the cap. Now it’s a lot easier to remove or re-attach the cap, especially at night.” Thanks to Mark Burzinski!

The prettiest town in every state

How many have you been to? Is one along the route of your next destination? This would even be a good list to plan a road trip around.

Hanging out with mops and brooms

Most RVs aren’t equipped with broom closets. Got a basement storage compartment long or wide enough to stick those long-handled tools? Stick ’em up to the ceiling by attaching spring-loaded broom clips to the lid of the compartment. Here’s the ever-RV-popular Command Strips version.

According to National Geographic, Minnesota has more shoreline than California, Florida and Hawaii combined. Hard to believe, huh? But Minnesota, the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” really does have more shoreline.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Missing your favorite recliner? Miss it no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ soccer game (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here..

