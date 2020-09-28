Do you walk or jog regularly for exercise? 

There’s a good chance the coronavirus pandemic has done one of two things for you regarding exercise. Either 1.) You’re in better shape than you were pre-pandemic because you’ve been walking or exercising often, or 2.) You’re in worse shape now because, well, everyone told you to stay inside!

Which is true for you? Or are you somewhere in between? In normal times, do you walk or jog on a regular basis for exercise? Do you exercise in any other forms? Or do you tend to not exercise at all?

Please tell us in the poll below. Leave a comment too if your exercise routine includes something other than walking or jogging. Maybe you’ll inspire others!