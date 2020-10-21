For part-time RVers: Do you hope to go “full-time” someday?

For those of you who aren’t full-timers, would you ever like to be someday? Some people dream of living in their RV full-time – no sticks-and-bricks home to tie anyone down and the freedom to roam wherever, whenever. Others, though, prefer to use their RV for weekend trips, or short trips a few times a year.

There are, of course, benefits and drawbacks to both part-time and full-time RV life, but mostly it’s a personal opinion on how you like to live and spend your time.

The majority of RVtravel.com readers are not full-time RVers. Please tell us in the poll below if you’re not a full-time RVer, but hope to be someday.