Do you believe humans will establish a base on the moon in the next five years?

Do you believe that humans will establish a base on the moon within the next five years? If we did establish a base up there, would you go, er, rather, would you want to go?

In April this year, NASA unveiled plans for its Artemis Program, to land humans on the moon by 2024. The Base Camp hopes to host four astronauts at a time, for about a week each, and would eventually require infrastructure for power, waste disposal and communications. Pretty neat, eh?

What do you think? Do you think the Artemis Program, or others like it, will be executed, allowing humans to land on and set up a base camp on the moon in the next five years? Please tell us by voting in the poll below.