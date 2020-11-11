Do you bring an electric toaster with you when RVing?

What to bring? What to leave? Every RVer knows the struggle when it comes to what to bring on your trips and what to leave behind. Kitchen appliances are no exception. Who has room for their toaster, espresso machine, Instant Pot, Kitchen Aid, and everything else that clutters counter space?

When you travel in your RV, do you bring an electric toaster with you? All of the time? Sometimes? Never? If you don’t bring it with you, perhaps the question for you is: If you had the room, would you bring an electric toaster with you? If you’re looking for a tiny toaster, here’s a small compact one.

Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks!