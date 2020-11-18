Have you visited Yellowstone National Park in the last 10 years?

Yellowstone, the country’s oldest National Park, saw 4 million visitors in 2019. 1.4 million of those visitors were RVers. Were you one of them?

The park, which spans over 3,450 square miles, is over 2 million acres. There are 900 miles of hiking trails and 67 species of mammals. The park is also home to more than 500 active geysers, which accounts for more than half the world’s geysers. Wow!

When was the last time you visited Yellowstone? Are you planning on going back soon? Will you plan on camping in the park, or will you stay outside the park? Please tell us by voting in the poll then leaving a comment below.