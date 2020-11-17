RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 17, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1473

Today’s thought

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year. He is rich who owns the day, and no one owns the day who allows it to be invaded with fret and anxiety. Finish every day and be done with it. You have done what you could…. This new day is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the yesterdays.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

Today is Take A Hike Day!

On this day in history: 1820 – Captain Nathaniel Palmer becomes the first American to see Antarctica. (The Palmer Peninsula is later named after him.)

Tip of the Day

An RV tech answers would-be buyer questions

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

I try to help readers, rather than hype the RV industry – of which I have been a part in various capacities for years. What I’ve found, having spoken at RV conferences and now as we interact with owners as I repair RVs, is folks buy with “stars in their eyes,” focusing on floor plans and interior design, most often missing all the important stuff. I’d like to share a few questions that a reader sent in. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2514s Travel Trailer. Tony writes, "While the usability and features of this trailer are what might sell it for some, I think the build quality is the real reason to look at these."

Is this your RV?

Will RV parks nix fixed prices and charge based on demand?

Is the day coming, perhaps very soon, when RV parks will no longer charge a fixed price for a campsite, but a variable price based on the demand at the moment? RV park owner Andy Zipser discusses this idea, which many park owners see as a way to increase their profits based on supply and demand. Read Andy’s article.

Reader poll

Do you have a gym membership?

Quick Tip

RV parking restrictions in front of your house?

Some folks that live in homeowner association (HOA) areas, or have towns with parking restrictions, feel they’ve hit a brick wall when they need to do a repair or maintenance job. If you’re limited to a 24-hour restriction, it’ll really cramp your style. One RVer says when he has a longer-than-a-day job to do, he simply approaches his neighbors in advance, spells out the problem he’s having, and gives an estimate as to how long he’ll need to get the job done – promising to “vamoose” as soon as possible. He says it’s worked every time – no complaints, no problems.

Website of the day

The Atlas Obscura Guide to The United States

This is one of the coolest websites we know about. There are 8,189 “cool, hidden and unusual things to do in the U.S.” listed here, and we bet you’ll want to hop in your RV or car and go explore some of them.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Close call! 42 percent would choose vanilla ice cream over chocolate ice cream, but 41 percent would choose chocolate

• 42 percent of the women who responded color their hair

• 55 percent say they prefer dogs, not cats

Trivia

Google the word “askew.” Just do it. Trust us.

There you go, that’s your trivia, er, fun fact for the day. (Hint: Notice the position of the page.)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our mini Labradoodle, Freckles. Freckles has been a therapy dog for many years. The last seven have been visiting patients at a local hospital (which came to a halt this past March). She is definitely our camping buddy and never misses a trip. She just turned twelve years old this past April and acts more like a toddler.” —Marilyn Granger

Leave here with a laugh

At one point in time, Jeanne Louise Calment was the world’s longest-living person. She was born in 1875 and lived for 122 years until she died in 1997. She took up fencing lessons at 85, and rode a bicycle every day until she was 100. She ate 2 lbs. of chocolate per week, and smoked until she turned 119. She became well-known in her small French town, who celebrated her every year on her birthday. She was witty and was known for her humor. Here are a few of her funniest quotes:

On her 120th birthday, when asked what kind of future she expected for herself, she replied, “A very short one.”

“I’ve never had but one wrinkle, and I’m sitting on it!”

The older she got the more the media paid attention. She quipped, “I wait for death… and journalists.”

