Since 2016, both marriage and divorce rates are declining, which makes sense considering they’re directly related. Still though, about 50 percent of marriages end in divorce, according to wf-lawyers.com.

Every 13 seconds there is a divorce in the U.S., which comes out to 277 divorces per hour, 6,646 divorces per day, 46,523 divorces per week, and 2,419,196 divorces per year. Russia has the highest divorce rate of any country in the world, followed by Belarus, Gibraltar, and then the U.S.

Dancers and bartenders are the two professions with the highest divorce rates. Agricultural engineers and optometrists have the lowest.

Have you ever gone through a divorce? Please tell us in the poll below (and, like we said, we’re sorry to remind you…)