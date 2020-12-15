Will you mail (or have you already) holiday cards this year?

For some, sending out holiday cards each year is a joy; for others, it’s a chore. And for others, it’s so much of a chore that they just don’t do it. What about you? Will you mail (or maybe you already have) holiday cards this year? If so, will you mail the same amount as you have in the past? Less? More?

The lines at USPS, UPS, FedEx and other shipping facilities have been out the door and are getting longer as the days creep closer to Christmas. If you’re planning on sending cards out (or anything else for that matter), you might want to do it sooner rather than later.

Please tell us in the poll below. We wish we could send a holiday card out to each and every one of you!