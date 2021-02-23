What kind of roads do you dread driving down the most?

Every RVer has a type of road they dread driving down the most. Some of us can’t stand to drive through the city, others can’t stand driving through long stretches of boring, flat road. Others of us don’t mind dirt roads, while others would rather drive out of their way to avoid them. And if you grew up driving in snow or ice, perhaps you don’t dread those roads as much as those who didn’t grow up with any cold weather.

In the poll below, select up to two types of roads that you dread driving down the most. If we missed one, please leave a comment and tell us what it is. Thanks!