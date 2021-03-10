In a typical summer month, roughly how many nights will you have a campfire?

0

Nothing quite says summer camping like sitting around the campfire at night – fingers sticky with marshmallow, clothes absorbing that delicious campfire scent, and the crackle of the fire slowly lulling you to sleep. Is there anything better?

In a typical summer month, about how many nights will you have a campfire? Will you have one often? Every night? Once a week? Maybe just once or twice? Or never? Please tell us by voting in the poll below. Thank you! And if you ever see us having a campfire at a campground, bring over some marshmallows (wine will do too) and we’ll surely become quick friends.

