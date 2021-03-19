How long since you watched a movie on broadcast TV that contained commercials?

Remember when there was only one movie on TV a night? Remember when you used to have to go to the video store to rent a movie? Remember when… well, you get the picture.

Nowadays there are so many places to watch movies it’s almost overwhelming! Should you watch a movie at the movie theater? Or on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Fandango, Redbox, etc.? Is it even worth watching movies on TV anymore with all the commercial breaks?

When was the last time you watched a movie on broadcast TV that contained commercials? Please tell us in the poll below.