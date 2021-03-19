How long since you watched a movie on broadcast TV that contained commercials?

Remember when there was only one movie on TV a night? Remember when you used to have to go to the video store to rent a movie? Remember when… well, you get the picture.
Nowadays there are so many places to watch movies it’s almost overwhelming! Should you watch a movie at the movie theater? Or on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Fandango, Redbox, etc.? Is it even worth watching movies on TV anymore with all the commercial breaks?
When was the last time you watched a movie on broadcast TV that contained commercials? Please tell us in the poll below.
The “new & improved” TV broadcast technology as mandated by the FCC killed our reception. But no matter. Cable and satellite TV is equally commercial laden, if not worse. It’s disgusting to realize we’re paying premium to have 18 minutes of mind-numbing ads force-fed to us each hour.
So our household has turned to (mostly) Roku streaming via hi-speed ‘net. And we pay premium fees to kill the commercials. We had also been cable news junkies, recording them and skipping through the commercials. But lately we’re cutting way back: news of late is causing an overdose of antacid tablets. Abstinence is our new aversion therapy.