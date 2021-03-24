Does your RV have a built-in outdoor kitchen?

0

In yesterday’s poll, we asked if you carry a portable grill with you when you travel with your RV. Today we’d like to know if your current RV has a built-in outdoor kitchen. If it does, you probably don’t need a portable grill.

Some of the newer outdoor kitchens in RVs these days can really be described with only one word: fancy. A stove, fridge, microwave, and a TV? What more do you need? Oh, LED lights and a sound system? Right, of course, that too.

Please tell us below and tell us how often you use it. We’re curious. Oh, and then invite us for dinner, will ya?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments