Do you carry a portable grill on your RV trips? If so, what type?

Mmmm… Burgers on the grill, BBQ chicken over charcoal… can’t you just smell it? For many RVers, cooking outside at the campsite is one of the joys of camping. A few pine needles dropping into your beverage of choice from the trees above never hurt anyone, right?

The worst is when you’re sitting at your campsite, just before dinner, and your neighbor starts grilling burgers or BBQ chicken and the smell starts to waft its way over. Then you really start drooling!

Do you carry a portable grill with you on your RV trips? If you do, what type is it? Please tell us in the poll below.

Oh, and if you missed Gail Marsh’s article last week about the best tin foil packet meals (they’re so easy to make!), check it out here. Happy grillin’!