Do you carry a printer with you in your RV?

If you read Tony’s RV reviews on our site, you know more and more RVs are being designed with office (or hobby) spaces in mind. With more and more people not having to commute to an office, who wouldn’t want to work from their RV on “vacation”?

When you travel in your RV, do you carry a printer with you?

Have you seen these tiny printers? They’re neat – they connect right to your smartphone and print via Bluetooth. If we were in our RV a lot, we’d get one of these to keep handy.

Tell us if you bring a printer with you in the poll below, and please be patient if it takes a moment to load. Thanks!