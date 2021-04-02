RV Review: Thor Vegas 24.1 Class A Motorhome

By Tony Barthel

When my wife was younger her family converted an old bread truck into an RV. To me, this makes so much sense size-wise and I always wondered why nobody in the RV business did this. But they do, sort of.

While it didn’t start life as a bread truck, the Thor Vegas 24.1 is about the same size as one, and is based on the same Ford Chassis as well. Before you think that I’m badmouthing Thor or this idea, I’m not. I think the Vegas is a size that makes a lot of sense for a lot of people.

But first, it’s good to know that the Thor Axis and Thor Vegas are essentially the same product but with different brands. This allows Thor to place these at dealers that might compete with one another. One dealer gets to handle Vegas, the other Axis.

Vegas, baby

I see a lot of folks who buy Class C RVs and, if you look at this Thor Vegas 24.1 from a size standpoint, that’s effectively what this is. The Vegas is one of the smaller Class A motorhomes on the market and it’s actually based on the same chassis as many Class C motorhomes. The difference is that Thor builds the entire body of this, which gives it a much larger cab space than you’d get in what’s referred to as a cutaway chassis.

What I like about this configuration is that there’s a huge front windshield and a bed over the cockpit that can hold up to 500 pounds. There’s also a table for the co-pilot to use while driving down the road, which is another differentiator over a typical Class C. The price of this rig is in line with what you’d expect to pay for a Class C, yet there are some qualitative features that it has that I haven’t seen in many Class C motorhomes.

Among the things that are in the “positive” category include the fact that this comes with a Truma tankless water heater. There are frameless windows that are lower in maintenance by my experience. And Thor also includes a high-performance fan in the bedroom area.

The beds in the Thor Vegas 24.1



This particular floor plan with the twin beds in the back also has the same benefits as we saw in the Leisure Travel Vans Wonder RTB and the Winnebago EKKO – where the beds give lots of storage space at the back of the rig. This is a big plus.

Since we’re talking about the beds in this, it’s good to mention that the twin beds also can convert to a king-sized bed, if that’s what you’re interested in. This type of configuration is great if you’re a couple and would rather sleep together so you get the king-sized bed. But then it works also if you’re friends and want to travel with someone but each have your own sleeping space.

All around those beds are cabinets overhead. I think Thor has done a good job with the doors of the cabinets inside. They’re very tasteful and belie the relatively affordable price of this rig. I also like that all the doors that open upward have pressurized springs to keep them up.

An interesting bathroom in the Thor Vegas 24.1

The bathroom is probably the most interesting part of this rig and also something that will create passionate feelings about it.

The bathroom has two doors on it which swing outward like the suicide doors on a vintage Lincoln Continental. These doors each open against a magnetic stop.

When both doors are opened it makes the bathroom a large space and includes the closet across the hall. But it also includes most of the refrigerator, also across the hall.

You can use the bathroom with those doors closed, so it’s not really a big issue. However, the open doors do really open up the bathroom, so I would imagine that this is going to be how many people choose to use this space.

The shower is a corner shower that’s just 27” x 27” with a shower curtain that sort of drips into the shower pan. But I can see anybody but the smallest people kicking that shower curtain out and creating a big mess on the floor.

The galley area

Since we’ve already looked at the fridge while we’re sitting on the toilet, it’s good to note that this fridge is a typical gas-electric refrigerator. Beyond that, the galley consists of a two-burner propane cooktop that has a metal lid that latches into place when opened.

I don’t like this particular arrangement because your natural inclination is to just pull it down. That’s going to bend the lid or damage the hinges. A sprung glass top would be better. Next to the cooktop is a round sink and below the cooktop is a convection microwave oven.

Across from the food prep area is a 68-inch sofa bed in a slide. Note, though, that this motorhome is fully usable with the slide in. That sofa has seat belts but, be forewarned, some states don’t allow you to ride in a position other than facing forward, depending on the age of the occupants. In front of the sofa are cups for the first of two tables. The second one is between the chairs in the cockpit.

Those cockpit chairs can swivel around so the whole living area is opened up.

As mentioned, there’s a huge windshield with a power shade to cover it. Then there’s that drop-down bed overhead. All told, there’s sleeping space for six in this motorhome – not bad.

I really like the driving position here. It is much more than in a typical Class C rig. This is because you’re up higher and there is much more glass around you than in the typical Class C cutaway cab. However, the downside is that there are no side doors other than the main entry door, so that’s how you have to get in.

In summary

I think Thor has done a great job with much of the Thor Vegas 24.1 and I really, really like the size of it. Not too big, not too small. The price is in line with a Class C motorhome but it’s more like a Class A in many ways. But there are always compromises and sometimes they’re more obvious than other times.

Thor has recently upgraded their warranty to 12 years on the structure, six years on the lamination, which is significant.

Storage in the Thor Vegas 24.1

There is great storage under the bed with access doors on both camp and road side of this rig as well as a rear access door. However, Thor uses cheap clips to keep those doors open – I would much prefer magnets.

The other storage doors are hinged at the bottom – meaning they flop open. Again, I’d prefer that they were hinged at the top and would use slam latches instead of inexpensive rotary latches. Frankly, I wish Thor offered a slightly fancier version of this that offered some of these upgrades.

I’ve kvetched about multiplex control panels in the past. Unfortunately, this is the poster child for how bad one of these systems can be. With multiple modes and nested menus, it’s far more complicated than it needs to be. Rockwood-Flagstaff and Cherokee (both Forest River products, a competitor to Thor) have proven that you can have both traditional buttons and smart controls – making everybody happy.

Be careful not to overload the Thor Vegas 24.1

Lastly, one of the advantages of many Class A motorhomes is that you almost have no concern over how much weight you can put in. Of course, there are limits. But this is built on a lower-capacity chassis and you really only have about 1,500 pounds of cargo-carrying capacity. I think you’re really going to have to be careful not to overload it.

I’m surprised more companies don’t offer a configuration like this. I love the size and the layout of this rig, and appreciate the many unique features in the floor plan. But the buts are going to dissuade some folks, and rightly so. However, it just might be that Vegas is a gamble worth taking to some buyers.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

