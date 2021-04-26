Do you enjoy fishing?

0

Wherever you are, whether it’s at your sticks-and-bricks home or out in your RV near a beautiful lake, do you enjoy fishing? Do you carry a fishing pole with you on your travels?

If you had to guess, how much do you think the most expensive fishing lure ever created was? If you’re guessing $100, you’re way off. MacDaddy Fishing Lures created the Million Dollar Lure – a 12-inch trolling lure made with 3 pounds of gold and platinum encrusted with 100 carats of diamonds and rubies. And it costs what it’s called: $1 million. Woooooow!

Do you enjoy fishing? Please tell us in the poll below. Thanks!

