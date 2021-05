OK, maybe you haven’t hiked the Pacific Crest Trail (2,663 miles) or the Appalachian Trail (2,185 miles). Or, hey, maybe you have! But as an RVer, we’re guessing you’ve completed some hikes in your lifetime. Are we right?

What’s the longest you’ve hiked in one day, how far did you go? Three miles? Five miles? 10 miles? 20? 30? Please tell us in the poll below, then leave a comment saying what trail it was on that you hiked the most miles. We’re excited to hear! Thanks!