Stop guessing! This water meter won’t let you overfill your tanks

By Kate Doherty

On our first trip out three years ago, when it came time for us to refill our fresh water tank, we waited until the fresh water overflow spilled over, letting us know the tank was full. That meant we guessed and babysat the process. And after voiding our black tank and flushing, we needed to add a few gallons of fresh water into the black tank.

One neighbor who came over to chat said count to 100. Another said he uses his watch and times one to two minutes. Both individuals meant well, but when water volume and pressure differ from park to park, campground to campground, trusting their methodology was unreliable.

Finding a better methodology

It didn’t take us long to look for a more precise method of filling the tanks. We’ve witnessed folks’ fresh water tank spilling water back out. After perusing online forums, it became apparent that plenty of folks are not aware that a simple water meter can make life easy and avoid possible backflow.

We bought the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter and have used it ever since. Now we refill our black water tank each time with exactly 3.8 gallons. You could do the same.

