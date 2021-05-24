How would describe the “yuck” factor in dumping your RV’s holding tanks?

As a newbie, you probably thought dumping your RV’s holding tanks was the grossest thing since, well, ever. Is that right? Most newbies think the task is repulsive. But once you (or your spouse) get the hang of things, it becomes less gross each time you do it. Every RVer knows, it’s just part of the routine!

When you dump your holding tanks, how would you describe the “yuck” factor? Does it still totally gross you out or does it not bother you anymore? How do you think it compares to changing a poopy diaper? We know, both are pretty crappy…

Please tell us in the poll below, and leave a comment if your opinions on dumping have changed over the years (or months). Thanks!