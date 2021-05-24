RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Watch Mike Sokol’s Hughes Power Watchdog Surge Protector review with Tony Barthel

By Mike Sokol

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. This week I discuss the necessity for an advanced surge protector for your RV.

Dear Mike,

What do you think about surge protectors? Is there really any difference between the $100 ones and the $300 ones? I’m a new RVer and keep getting all kinds of different opinions from my friends. —Julie

Dear Julie,

Great question. And the answer is YES, you really do need an advanced surge protector – also called an EMS (Electrical Management System) or EPO (Emergency Power Off).

Campground power has been stretched beyond its original design limits, and many pedestals are poorly maintained. And since RVs are demanding more and more power all the time, it’s up to you to protect your RV’s expensive electrical system from bad things that can happen from poor power.

Failure at what cost?

Remember, it’s very easy to do many thousands of dollars in damage to the RV electrical system from over-voltage issues at a campground or a nearby lightning strike.

And even if you have a $500 deductible from your insurance company, it could take months to diagnose and get the parts for your repair. So you can easily lose an entire camping season you so carefully planned out.

So what do I need to know about a surge protector?

You’re in luck. Just a few weeks ago, Tony Barthel from StressLess Camping and RVtravel.com, “summoned” me (like a genie in a bottle) to his video podcast on advanced surge protectors. In the video I did a PowerPoint slide show detailing how surge protectors work. I also discussed operation of the Hughes Power Watchdog.

Watch this…

Just watch this video and you’ll learn the reasons why I believe that surge protectors are needed for ALL campground power, and why the advanced versions that can shut off power if the voltage gets too high or too low are preferred. There are equivalent advanced surge protectors from Progressive Industries and Southwire™ Surge Guard, all of which do a good job of protecting your RV from electrical problems. Watch my interview with Tony here HERE…

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

P.S. Here’s a picture of me enjoying a mug of coffee in my new RVtravel.com mug. Don’t have one yet? Well, soon you’ll be able to get your own so you can have a cup o’ joe along with my JAM session.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Join Mike’s popular and informative Facebook group.

And you don’t want to miss Mike’s webcasts on his YouTube channel.



For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign

##RVDT1606;##RVT1002