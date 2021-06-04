Thursday, June 3, 2021
Should reservations be required to enter a popular National Park?

By RV Travel
0

National Parks are the most crowded they’ve ever been. It can be hard to get the views you want, hike the trails you’ve planned on hiking, and don’t even get us started on the crowded campground situation…

Do you think it would make things easier if reservations were required to enter any or all of the popular National Parks? If so, would you like to see reservations required seven days a week or just on the busiest weekend days?

After you vote in the poll, please leave a comment with your thoughts. Thanks!

