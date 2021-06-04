Is your tire pressure gauge accurate? How can you tell?

If I asked you what the most important thing to check prior to an RV trip was, what would you say?

There are lots of important things to check prior to an RV trip, but your answer should be the tires. We depend on our tires to get us to our destination safely every time we leave home. But unfortunately, the Rubber Manufacturers Association found that 29 million drivers believe tires require no regular maintenance. You might neglect tire maintenance on your automobile and get away with it, but RVs are different.

If you tow a trailer, the tow vehicle and trailer both need the correct tire inflation for the load placed on the tires. The same is true for a motorhome and any vehicle or trailer you are towing behind the motorhome.

That brings me to the subject of this post. Checking tire pressure is great, but is the tire gauge you are using accurate?

Here are a few things to keep in mind with tire pressure gauges:

1) Spend a few more dollars and get a quality tire pressure gauge.

Editor’s Note: We recommend this one.

2) If the gauge is for checking dual wheels on a motorhome, the chuck end of the gauge should have a dual foot design to make the job much easier.

3) Always select a gauge rated higher than the inflation pressure of the tires you are checking. Applying more pressure than the gauge is rated for can damage the gauge and affect the accuracy. If you over-pressure a gauge, have it tested for accuracy.

4) Try not to drop or jar the gauge. Store the gauge in some type of protective covering or case and in an area where it will not get bumped or damaged.

5) Periodically have the gauge tested for accuracy. At a minimum, compare it to another quality gauge to see if both read the same or close to the same pressure. They do lose accuracy over time, so make sure you check them.

6) After you purchase a quality tire pressure gauge, use it regularly to check your tires.

When you use an accurate tire gauge, the tires are safer, it extends the life of the tires, improves fuel efficiency, and lessens the chance of unexpected and premature tire failure.

Watch the video for more tips about selecting and using the best tire gauge possible.

For more information on using and maintaining your RV visit RV Online Training.

##RVDT1615