Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Have you ever gone through a divorce?

By Emily Woodbury
More than 90 percent of people marry by the age of 50. However, according to the American Psychological Association, between 40 and 50 percent of those married couples end up divorcing.

Within the last year, though, the pandemic is said to have brought married couples closer. According to the American Family Survey, 58 percent of Americans say the pandemic has made them appreciate their spouse more than they ever had in the past. Divorce numbers have actually decreased.

Have you ever gone through a divorce? Sorry to remind you of it, but please tell us in the poll below. Thanks!

