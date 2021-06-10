Have you ever gone through a divorce?

More than 90 percent of people marry by the age of 50. However, according to the American Psychological Association, between 40 and 50 percent of those married couples end up divorcing.

Within the last year, though, the pandemic is said to have brought married couples closer. According to the American Family Survey, 58 percent of Americans say the pandemic has made them appreciate their spouse more than they ever had in the past. Divorce numbers have actually decreased.

