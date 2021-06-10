RV Review: Forest River Work and Play 27LT Toy Hauler

What is the point of a toy hauler? To haul toys? To be able to carry stuff? Lots of toy haulers seem to not have a lot of capacity for carrying stuff. So when RVTravel.com reader Steve H. wrote and asked what I thought of the Work and Play 27LT toy hauler and specifically mentioned, “They have a huge cargo carrying capacity and an 80” king-sized bed,” I had to check them out.



He wasn’t kidding. I looked at the Forest River Work and Play 27LT toy hauler and found that, indeed, there is more than 3700 pounds of cargo carrying capacity with this trailer. They’re not messing around.

What’s inside the Work and Play toy hauler

I was camping this past weekend and there were two couples sharing a toy hauler similar in size to this one from Work and Play. They didn’t have bicycles, motorcycles, or anything like that. Instead they had four zero-gravity chairs and were using the cargo ramp as a deck.

The Work and Play 27LT features a ramp that also allows for this. So you have to consider the ramp as part of the usable people space on this. In this case, the company also includes a removable fence around the ramp. That makes it ideal if you have pets or children so they don’t fall off the edge.

They also offer a gate at the back and a set of steps with a hand rail. That way you can access the patio from the back rather than through the door, if you choose. This is a useful upgrade.

Inside there are couches on either wall that flip up against the wall. This maximizes the space available should you use this for toys. Those couches also fold down into a bed that takes up the entire width of the rear of the toy hauler. But you can also just fold one down if you choose, of course.

This is also your main dining area with a portable table that goes between them. It’s also a great place to play games or have a meal.

There are two recliners on the camp side and a small table that attaches to the wall, as well.

A typical RV galley

Opposite this is your typical RV galley with a three-burner stove with 17-inch oven, and a two-bowl stainless steel sink. There are cabinets above with drawers below. A microwave is in the space above the stove. There’s a gas-electric RV refrigerator as well. There are also cabinets above the recliners as well.

Taller folks will love that this has a higher ceiling. That means the shower and bathroom do as well. If you’re a taller traveler, a toy hauler can be a great choice so you don’t do the meerkat in the shower.

The bathroom has an entrance for the main portion of the trailer and also the bedroom. There’s a proper door to the bedroom as well.

Inside, as mentioned, there’s a 72” X 80” RV king-sized bed. Since this is a wider vehicle, that works out well. Naturally there is hanging storage next to the bed. There are both USB and 120vac plugs on either side. But there is no table for watches or phones or CPAP machines and such. I’ve been really happy with how some companies are starting to use the “wedge” space behind the closet as almost a secret hiding space for devices. But that doesn’t exist here.

The good, the bad in the Work and Play toy hauler

While I like that deck in the back, I also really like the metal stand on the tongue for a generator or cooler or whatnot. That’s a nice touch.

The propane tanks are also the larger 30-pound tanks. The flooring is the coin flooring. This is a material that looks like a bunch of coins and is very resilient to liquids, oil, gasoline and other things a toy hauler would have to deal with.

On the negative side, this uses that Dometic thermostat that I had to file so many warranty claims on.

In summary

This is a nice package overall and Steve H. was right: They have a lot of cargo carrying capacity. Another big plus in a toy hauler is the sheer amount of fresh water they carry – 98 gallons in this case.

I did see some pretty low-end work in the pass-through storage. That’s often where I look to see how an RV is built. This uses an aluminum exterior structure rather than wood. But wood is used in the interior construction – which isn’t the worst thing in the world.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!