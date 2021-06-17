Have you ever encountered a bear in the wild when hiking?

It’s common to see a bear on a hike, especially if you’re in places like the Pacific Northwest, or Yellowstone, Yosemite or Glacier. Now, seeing a bear is one thing, but reacting to a bear on a trail, well, that’s a whole other story!

Have you ever seen a bear while hiking? If so, what did you do? Was it a calm, exciting experience or were you shakin’ in your boots (probably literally)?

If you have seen one, please leave a comment and tell us the story after voting. We love a good story beary much!