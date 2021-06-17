RV Review: 2022 LOKI Basecamp Falcon Series Pickup Camper

More than a few businesses saw big changes with COVID, including the company that makes the LOKI box. This company converts recycled shipping containers into remote offices and kiosks. Overnight the company’s sales literally vanished. Founder Pierre-Mathieu Roy saw RV sales exploding at the same time and was an experienced RVer already, but wanted something that wouldn’t depreciate over time. Thus he set his team to work on the LOKI Basecamp.

The LOKI Basecamp is a slide-in camper that is intended to long outlast the truck and be ready for the next truck. Presently there are three models slated for production, a 5, 6 and 8. The numbers designate the size of the pickup box the slide-in camper is designated to fit into.

Design – Thinking

To say that the LOKI Basecamp Falcon Series stands out would be an understatement. The distinctive optional exoskeleton doubles as a rack on which to hang bikes or kayaks and such. There is a swirl pattern on the exterior that is also unusual.

But the most unique feature might be the huge swing-up door in the back. It gives you access to the interior of the camper, should you choose to use it as storage for bikes or kayaks as well.

Up on the roof is a Zamp Obsidian solar system good for 360 watts of power to charge the 600 amp hours of on-board lithium batteries. There’s also a 2,000-watt inverter to power the camper.

Plenty of storage above and below the LOKI Basecamp

Also on the roof of the LOKI Basecamp Falcon is a flat rack strong enough to be a deck or to hold more adventure gear.

There are also drawers under the camper that measure 5 feet deep by 24 inches wide. L-track racks are all over the place. They allow you to mount that adventure gear that you loaded in the back of the camper, as well.

A lot of RVs source major components from the same company. On the LOKI Basecamp the AC is an Autoclima Fresco 9000 MaXX A/C system, which only consumes 40 amps per hour. Remember that there are 600 amp-hours of batteries aboard. There’s a 12-volt Isotherm drawer-style refrigerator, and cooking is done by an induction cook top.

Heating is accomplished through a Webasto unit that can connect to the vehicle’s fuel tank or an exterior tank. The company claims that 10 gallons of fuel will operate the system for about a week, accomplishing both water and cabin heat.

Construction of the LOKI Basecamp Falcon camper features aluminum C-channel. The company states the insulation has an R-value of 16. Windows are Arctic Tern Lexan windows

What’s inside the LOKI Basecamp Falcon

The design of the interior of the LOKI Basecamp Falcon is very much an adventure-focused style rather than trying to replicate your home.

I had mentioned the swing-up door. There’s also a proper entry door as well. You’ll find a mud room as you step in where you can wash off the adventure you enjoyed, if that’s something you wish to do. You can also use the shower outside. To dry off the wetness there’s an air compressor built in, as well.

There’s a seat to the left of the entry door and then the galley. It features a sink and a spot to rest the induction cook top. Plugs facilitate operating this. Above and below the countertop are cabinets. Further front is the 12-volt drawer-style refrigerator. Over the galley is a high-performance fan.

On the camp side in the LOKI Basecamp is a bench which can double as sleeping space.

Over the cab is a split mattress that serves as a 60” X 77” bed.

One of the things that is a challenge in pickup campers is liquid storage. This one stores 30 gallons of fresh water and 20 gallons of gray. While there’s not a toilet, per se, you can outfit the camper with a portable cassette toilet.

In summary

These LOKI Basecamp campers aren’t inexpensive (starting at $135,000), but the idea is that they are a long-term investment. The components are certainly good, and I like the idea behind this. They also aren’t extraordinarily light, at about 3,000 pounds or so.

But for the adventure seeker this could really be a nifty choice.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1624