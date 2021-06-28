Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Search...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

How often do you watch DVDs compared to five years ago?

By RV Travel
0
Reader polls

Wow! Time goes so fast! It wasn’t all that long ago that the main way we watched movies was with VHS video players. Then, faster than Superman could leap a giant building (well, maybe not quite THAT fast), we were watching DVDs.

Netflix came along, but at first the service was provided via a mailed DVD, which you mailed back after watching the film. Then Netflix began streaming videos, and then everybody else did too, and…

Remember Blockbuster Video? It was a great place to hang out and browse for your favorite TV shows and movies, was rendered obsolete, so bye bye to those trips around dinner time to pick up a flick for evening viewing.

So here we are. Many of us still have DVD players. Maybe you. But how often do we even use them anymore? Are they headed the way of the dinosaur? That’s the question of the day.

Do you know what DVD stands for? It’s Digital Versatile Disc.

Previous articleRVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): How do I set my meter for 120 volts?

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,142FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.