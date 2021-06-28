How often do you watch DVDs compared to five years ago?

Wow! Time goes so fast! It wasn’t all that long ago that the main way we watched movies was with VHS video players. Then, faster than Superman could leap a giant building (well, maybe not quite THAT fast), we were watching DVDs.

Netflix came along, but at first the service was provided via a mailed DVD, which you mailed back after watching the film. Then Netflix began streaming videos, and then everybody else did too, and…

Remember Blockbuster Video? It was a great place to hang out and browse for your favorite TV shows and movies, was rendered obsolete, so bye bye to those trips around dinner time to pick up a flick for evening viewing.

So here we are. Many of us still have DVD players. Maybe you. But how often do we even use them anymore? Are they headed the way of the dinosaur? That’s the question of the day.

Do you know what DVD stands for? It’s Digital Versatile Disc.