Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Lifestyles

As a student did you do better in math or reading/writing classes?

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Reader polls

Back in your student days — can you remember back that far? — did you excel in math or writing and reading classes?

Were you the star of your geometry class, or did sit in the front row of senior English and be the first to raise your hand when discussing a poem to explain the corn dog reference in the second verse represented the author’s unfulfilled sexual fantasies?

Did you dream of growing up to be a famous physicist or a best-selling novelist?

Okay, we realize that few of us thought such thoughts or had such dreams. So, enough wasted time! Go ahead now and respond to the question. And please leave a comment.

Finally, if you have read this far and there is no poll below to respond to, please stand by. These darn polls can be real slowpokes!

