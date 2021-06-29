RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Issue 1632

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“A Nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens, but it’s lowest ones” ―Nelson Mandela

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Waffle Iron Day!

On this day in history: 1938 – Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado, and Olympic National Park, Washington, are founded.



Tip of the Day

Defeat the slope! RV leveling tips from the experts

This week Nanci Dixon spent some time with some HWH® Corporation leveling techs and learned much more about levelers than she had known previously. Here are some helpful tips from the company she thought you’d appreciate.

Continue reading to learn what Nanci and other experts say about leveling the RV.

Yesterday’s tips of the day: Don’t forget casinos for overnight stays and RVelectricity: How do I set my meter for 120 volts?

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, Tony writes, “So, since we looked at what is arguably one of the more premium entries in this class yesterday in the Grand Design Imagine 2800BH, I thought we’d look at an alternative to that trailer in today’s peek at the Forest River Cherokee 284DBH.” Read his review to compare the two.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Grand Design Imagine 2800BH Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 29, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Warren May of Tallahassee, Florida, and Scott Kosa of Sedro Woolley, Washington.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

eBikes for RVers. This Facebook group is a good place to learn about these very popular electric bicycles and how they can be useful to RVers. Click.

Video: Historic Airstream – Too bad most RVs aren’t built this way

From SouthwestCoaches.com on YouTube (via Bob Difley) is this interesting vintage documentary video, filmed about 55 years ago, showing the production of an Airstream trailer. (No rushing during production back in those days.) A bikini-clad female to demonstrate the insulation in the Airstream? And a very interesting “test drive” towards the end of the video. If you are interested in Airstream or its roots, this is a must-view video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Video: How to measure your RV before buying a cover

Reader poll

How often do you play board games while RVing?

Throw the dice then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Quick tie-down for your microwave turntable

Take a Pringles chip container, cut it down about a 1/4″-1/2″ shorter than the distance from the top of the microwave (inside) to the microwave dish and tape the lid on the Pringles container. Get a 1/2″-thick piece of foam and top the Pringles can with the foam. Stand the can and foam between the dish and the top of the microwave inside. The can and the foam will keep the turntable dish (and bearing) from bouncing around while on the road.

Thanks for sharing, Frank Dajnowicz!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Remember when kids used to actually play outside? They might again if you play this with them!

Website of the day

Hilarious illustrations of bad National Park reviews

Before you start scrolling, read the description from the artist at the top of the page. She illustrates one-star reviews for National Parks and they are hilarious!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent have two bathrooms in their RV

• 18 percent are very afraid of heights

• 61 percent let the water run while they wash their hands

Idea: Listen to the RVtravel.com podcast when doing your laundry in the RV park.

Recipe of the Day

Lemon Poppy Seed Waffles With Blueberry Sauce

by Jamallah Bergman from Atlanta, GA

Homemade waffles are an easy breakfast. These lemon poppy seed ones with a simple blueberry sauce on top are amazing. The waffles themselves are slightly lemony. Just enough to give them a fresh flavor. They’re perfectly crisp on the outside, light and airy on the inside. The blueberry sauce is thick, sweet and full of berries. It’s almost like a blueberry pie filling that is spooned on top of the waffles. This breakfast recipe is simple to throw together and has a beautiful presentation.

It’s National Waffle Iron Day, so you better make some waffles! Get the recipe.

Oh, and if you don’t have a waffle maker because one won’t fit in your RV, check out this mini one!

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Strawberry Shortcake Red, White & Blue Bites

Cut up a whole watermelon in minutes!

This stainless steel watermelon slicer works like magic! If you eat watermelon, you need this! Simply push the tool into the watermelon, and pull out perfectly cubed pieces of this sweet summer treat. It couldn’t be easier. If you don’t believe us when we tell you it’s great, just read the reviews! Learn more or order here.

Matthew McConaughey joins us on the RVtravel.com podcast

Our RVtravel.com podcast host Scott Linden talks with Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey in this week’s episode of the RVtravel.com podcast. McConaughey is not only passionate about his acting and producing, but about RVing. In this conversation, McConaughey explains “what gets his juices going” about RVing. Listen to the program here.

Previews of upcoming podcasts

Trivia

Meeting someone new? Smile and look good! People develop first impressions of you within a tenth of a second. That’s fast!

*Yesterday Chuck Woodbury told you about two hilarious business names. Read them in the trivia section here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Aengus Sneezley is the sweetest, happiest camping Wheaten you’ll ever meet. He listens, follows directions and I think he speaks English when no one is listening. He keeps us safe as a watchdog – he alerts to suspicious noises then shows us the best place to hide.” —Joe Geraci

Pet food at Amazon. Big selection, great prices!

Dog cooling beds. Help keep your furry friend cool this hot summer!

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com