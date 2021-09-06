How many hours maximum is comfortable for you to drive in one day?

Some people could drive for hours at a time – 10, 11 hours… no problem. Others max out at four hours, or three hours… or two hours. Some people love to drive. Others hate to drive.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Americans spend 84 billion hours driving each year, which breaks down to about 18 straight days per person each year. That’s a lot of driving!

After you vote, leave a comment and tell us your ideal number of hours driving per day. What’s the longest amount of time you’ve spent driving in one day?